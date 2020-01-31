The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mitskoski, visited Friday the village of Gluvo where the feast day of St. Atanasij is celebrated.

I was in the village of Gluvo where the feast day of St. Atanasij is celebrated. A beautiful tradition that the locals have kept and practiced for decades. But what bothers them is hard life, painful daily life, poverty. The residents of Gluvo, the municipality of Cucer Sandevo need development, new jobs, economic strength and renewal. While the government is committed to racketeering, people here barely make ends meet. Industrial production falls by almost 6 percent, the state goes into the abyss. It must stop, it must change, April 12 is the date after which things will change. The renewal is coming, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.