Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE is presenting Tuesday the future mayor of the municipality of Gazi Baba and the future mayor of the City of Skopje.

First of all, next to me here is the future mayor of Gazi Baba Boban Stefkovski, and also the future mayor of the City of Skopje, Danela Arsovska. They will say part of their plans, their vision for the municipality of Gazi Baba, and the development of the City of Skopje, traditionally as the Macedonian public could testify during the day I wrote a letter to the future mayor of Gazi Baba which I will publicly read it and at the end of the event I will submit it to him. So I expect a nice pleasant event, an event in which the citizens here in Gazi Baba will be able to hear the future mayor, the future mayor of the City of Skopje, said Mickoski ahead of the event in Gazi Baba.