VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski confirmed that the party will participate in the elections on July 15. He is convinced that together with the people they will overcome the source of the crisis, which according to him is Zaev and SDSM.

The two conditions we required have been accepted, a protocol for protection of the health of the citizens and OSCE /ODIHR missionfor protection of the will of the citizens, said Mickoski.