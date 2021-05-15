VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski faced a long list of threats and insults, mainly from Muslims in Macedonia, for his social media comment in support of Israel. Mickoski expressed support for Israel in protecting its citizens from Hamas rocket attacks, and urged for speedy de-escalation of the crisis.

The position was aligned with that of Macedonia’s strategic partner – the United States and was met with support from many of his social media followers. But a number of users, mainly apparently coming from the Muslim community in Macedonia, accused Mickoski of supporting a “terrorist state” and cited Israeli violence crimes against the Palestinians.

A similar position was taken by the other, smaller opposition party from the ethnic Macedonian camp – Levica – which positioned itself in support of the Palestinias. A rally is planned in Skopje on Sunday from a socialist group to express condemnation of Israel.

The Zaev Government, meanwhile, has been more muted. The Foreign Ministry retweeted the statement of concern for the crisis from European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.