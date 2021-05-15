The number of citizens registering to take vaccines doubled after April 30th, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. Until then the number of registered citizens stood at 140,000, but in the meantime, 150,000 more registered.

Filipce said that vaccination will continue along age groups. Only some 9,000 of the newly registered citizens were above 70, and they will skip to the head of the line, while the rest will be distributed. Filipce said that 40 percent of all citizens above 70 have already been vaccinated. Vaccination proceeds at a rate of about 14,000 a day, mainly thanks to significant deliveries of the Sinopharm vaccine from China. A little over 200,000 doses were administered so far, and some 25,000 citizens are fully vaccinated with both doses.