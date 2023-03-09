One is always satisfied when one attends the implementation of projects that mean a better quality of life for the citizens. So today, here in the municipality of Novo Selo and Bosilovo, I take this opportunity to congratulate Gjorgi and Risto for what they are doing here, because this is really how farmers are helped to have better access to their land, which later they cultivate it, and then feed Macedonia and their families from that land, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Mickoski said that during the visit they also discussed what will happen after the elections and the new government of VMRO-DPMNE, and he mentioned that the future government of VMRO-DPMNE plans half of the funds planned for capital investments that would be no less than 15 billion denars per year to be allocated to municipalities for municipal projects.

He stressed that the projects will include the construction of sewage systems that will end with the construction of treatment plants, then water supply systems for technical water and drinking water and also asphalting and breaking of road infrastructure. These three types of projects are very significant for people outside the urban areas, he added.

These are projects that are expected to be up to 30 million denars or at least 500 projects in the entire territory of Macedonia. That’s why I call on all the municipalities, including the municipalities of Novo Selo and Bosilovo, to prepare projects, because in the coming period, we will have elections, and the winner is clear. It is known that VMRO-DPMNE will form the next government and we are already thinking about how to start meeting the citizens’ expectations from the first day because we have had complete apathy for these five and a half years, this is the sixth year, how can we suddenly move forward because we have to restore the confidence of the citizens that not everyone is the same and that we are thinking about the development of Macedonia.