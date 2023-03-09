Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski believes the opposition should agree to take part in a working group on the constitutional amendments although, he noted, the opposition has shown in the past that it doesn’t want to take part in anything apart from blocking the Parliament.

The prime minister repeated that the next stage in the process of constitutional amendments is the formation of an expert working group, which will be coordinated by the Ministry of Justice in order to prepare the amendments, after which there will be a broad public discussion, and then a parliamentary one, in several steps, including two-thirds and absolute majority.

We are currently talking about constitutional amendments, but none of the citizens have seen what those constitutional amendments look like. So the first stage is to have them written by experts. We are not only talking about the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution, but we are also talking about other communities that have expressed their desire to be part of our Constitution, in which there are already others that are included, Kovacevski said.

As the prime minister said, the working group will include experts in constitutional law and lawyers, and experts from political parties, including the opposition ones, will be invited.