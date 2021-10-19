The sacrifice of the parents for their children is a consequence of the strong faith in the good future that they want to provide for the future generations, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

I tell you I fight for the hundreds of thousands of families who go to bed with the belief in change and a new future for their children, and when I say change and a better life I mean exactly this future I am talking about now. Take part in creating the new future. Come out and vote!

