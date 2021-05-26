VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski is not optimistic that there will be changes in the positions of Bulgaria regarding the EU integration process of our country.

I’m not optimistic. I would like this to be true, but I am not optimistic. Bulgaria will not move an inch if we do not accept the resolution of their Parliament, especially not before the elections, Mickoski told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, something could happen in that regard at the December EU summit, ie after the parliamentary elections in July in Bulgaria and then the presidential elections in October.