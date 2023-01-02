Mickoski: In 2023, let’s be healthy, unite and respect each other Macedonia 02.01.2023 / 20:50 The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview with MRTV, talks about his expectations and wishes for 2023. Hristijan Mickoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 31.12.2022 Mickoski: These are the heroes of the present time, people for whom every fight for change and for the better is worth it Macedonia 30.12.2022 Mickoski: We are encouraged that there are MPs from the government coalition who want to end this rule Economy 29.12.2022 Mickoski: The government is increasing the price of electricity, the price of the cheap tariff is more than doubled Macedonia News Alert threshold exceeded in some Macedonian cities, anti-pollution measures enter into force Mickoski: Construction of a new fire department building worth 1 million euros will begin in Bitola Will the government change this year? The opposition demands elections in May, the government says they will take place in 2024 Early elections required: Constitutional amendments condition for continuation of negotiations, government doesn’t have two-thirds majority Government delegation pays tribute to first president Kiro Gligorov Nikoloski: Changes are coming, hope is coming, light is coming! Four babies born in 2023 at Skopje gynecology clinic Happy New Year 2023! .
Comments are closed for this post.