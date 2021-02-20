VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, visited Saturday Sveti Nikole as part of the field activities that are underway for the third week.

What I can conclude based on the information and impressions I receive is that the Macedonian economy is literally on its knees, devastated, difficult to manage, difficult to earn income, the Macedonian economy is in recession, there is no development, nor is there any plan for development of the Macedonian economy and all this is due to the bad policies of SDSM and Zoran Zaev. Since they came to power, they managed to indebt the state for 2 billion euros, and there is nothing to return back to the Macedonian economy because if you see the number at the beginning of the formation of the first government of SDSM and Zoran Zaev, May 2017 and compare it with the number which we ended 2020, we will see that GDP is the same, and the debt has increased by as much as 2 billion euros, he said.

He said that we have practically no growth, we have no growth of the Macedonian economy, and we have debt of more than 2 billion euros.

But, that is why we have multimillionaires in a family that is ruling in the country, ie the family of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. Macedonia is a poor country with a rich prime minister, Mickoski said.

That is why we have a poor country, a country where crime flourishes, corruption flourishes, and we have poor citizens, an economy in recession, we are at the top of the lists according to the perception of corruption and crime, we are at the bottom in terms of economic development, we are at the bottom in gross investment, we are at the bottom in terms of foreign direct investment, he said.

Mickoski pointed out that he is in Sveti Nikole to support everything that the Macedonian economy creates as added value.