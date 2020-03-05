We had a meeting with the President of the Austrian National Council, we discussed the current political situation in the country, we conveyed our positions, our views, he also conveyed the commitment to what we have been hearing lately, and that is the more certain possibility for Macedonia to start the process of integration into the European Union. We said that in 2009 the country received its first positive report by the European Commission that there is consensus in Macedonia on this issue, that neither the citizens nor the relevant political entities have the dilemma that Macedonia should have started this process much earlier and be part of the European family, but it is what it is. So we expect this integration process to start soon, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski.

It is good that the next VMRO-DPMNE-led government will officially lead that process so that what has happened to us over the past three years with the SDSM-led Zoran Zaev government does not happen again, and we also express concerns about the behavior of the SDSM, the people from the criminal groups close to the SDSM, the abuse of prosecutors, judges, you know yesterday a colleague of yours was sentenced, and I do not believe that it is European behavior. A billboard was also set on fire. Practically, democracy in the Republic of Macedonia burned, billboards with critical content are being burned, journalists who are critical of the government are sentenced, media that are also critical of the government are condemned and attacked. We practically have a situation that looks nothing like a a state that wants to be part of the European Union, Mickoski told reporters.

He adds that it is good to start the negotiations that will be led by a new, capable, ambitious, VMRO-DPMNE-led Government to conduct those negotiations successfully and as quickly as possible, compared to what the capacities of the political opponent would do.