The Australian citizen and the other from Singapore, who who have been staying in Skopje since February 28, tested negative for the coronavirus, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed on Facebook.
Macedonia
Racket trial turns into a soap opera, as prosecutors seem determined to avoid investigating the case in full
The Racket trial turned into a reality show, as the prosecutors avoid asking the fundamental question – where did the money go. The case has former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and her showman friend Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 charged with extorting 1.5 million EUR from businessman Jordan...
