VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, stressed that in Macedonia it is necessary to hold early parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

Early parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possbile because this unstable, small, slim government majority has shown that Macedonia is a hybrid regime, stuck in corruption, after which it is ranked 111th in the world. According to all other scales of measurements, by number of foreign investors, after the decline of the economy, we are regressing or are at the bottom in the region, said Mickoski, answering a reporter’s question after visiting the “Porsche Macedonia” company.



According to Mickoski, the Government has clearly shown that it does not know how, that it does not have the skills or a plan to lead the country forward.

He added that it is possible to hold early parliamentary elections together with the local elections.