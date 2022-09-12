The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE and spokesperson Marija Miteva and the secretary for international cooperation Stefan Andonovski, met Monday with German Bundestag Committee on European Affairs chairman Anton Hofreiter.
At the meeting, I thanked for the sincere support of Germany towards the European integration of Macedonia. At the same time, I emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE will not allow the assimilation of the Macedonian people and the denial of the Macedonian language and identity.
The referendum is the most democratic way of expressing the citizens’ opinion. Hence, the citizens have the right to say whether they agree with the Agreement with Bulgaria, which brought attempts of denial, assimilation and humiliation to the Macedonian citizens, said Mickoski after the meeting.
