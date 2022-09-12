The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE and spokesperson Marija Miteva and the secretary for international cooperation Stefan Andonovski, met Monday with German Bundestag Committee on European Affairs chairman Anton Hofreiter.

At the meeting, I thanked for the sincere support of Germany towards the European integration of Macedonia. At the same time, I emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE will not allow the assimilation of the Macedonian people and the denial of the Macedonian language and identity.