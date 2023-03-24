VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Friday that his position on the constitutional amendments is clear and unchanging. According to Mickoski, the current parliamentary makeup lacks the mandate to amend the Constitution, regardless of the pressure.

My position is clear, stated in public, repeated and unchanging, etc. And as for the attitude of the former president of VMRO-DPMNE, Nikola Gruevski, maybe Kovacevski can tell you more. If he knows the details, let him share them with the public. It is good to ask him here at the next meeting with him, to ask him what is the position that he knows of, and the public does not know, neither I, nor I suppose the citizens here, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Ilinden regarding the constitutional amendments.