The bribery before the elections was committed through the cards that were distributed in the amount of 28 million euros, then through the green oil project. Our information is that 10 million euros have been distributed by hand outside the institutions, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski aid on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show.

I do not expect this to be a case of the prosecution because it is interested in some other things, says Mickoski, adding that it is deviant behavior and bribery that has not been noticed on a global scale so far, not only in Macedonia.

