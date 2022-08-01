Only an illegitimate prime minister who was appointed in the way he was appointed can consider the voice of the people irrelevant. And he will see how relevant it is on August 20 here in Tetovo, when the councilor list of SDSM will experience a typical debacle from the citizens of Tetovo. And, in the next early parliamentary elections, he personally and his policies as an illegitimate prime minister will experience a debacle by the citizens of Macedonia, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said in Tetovo when presenting the list of councilors of the municipality of Tetovo for the upcoming elections on August 20 .

Mickoski added that he has nothing more to add as a comment to Dimitar Kovacevski’s statement, except to say that in about 20 days the people in Tetovo and then all over Macedonia will resound loudly. And, as Mickoski said, Kovacevski, as an illegitimate prime minister, will listen to what the people have to say.