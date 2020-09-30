The parliamentary group of the coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” in the Parliament will vote AGAINST the decisions on the state of emergency, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

The parliamentary group of the coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” in the Parliament will vote AGAINST the decisions on the state of emergency for three reasons:

1. The decisions on the state of emergency were made to better deal with the pandemic, but unfortunately today we have much worse conditions in the pandemic.

2. The basis for these decisions was dealing with the economic consequences of the pandemic. Today, we have a drastic deterioration in the economic situation and increased unemployment.

3. The Government manipulated the grounds and passed Decrees having the force of law which were abused for voter bribery or for changing the Electoral Code at the last minute.

Proof of this is that the Constitutional Court overturned a dozen decrees adopted by the government at that time, wrote the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.