The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, extended Tuesday Qurban Bayram greetings to all citizens of Islamic faith in the country with wishes for good health, harmony and well-being.

Qurban Bayram is a holiday of solidarity and humanity which are universal values that unite and connect. To help and lend a hand to the one who needs it most is the ultimate virtue and expression of humanity. Macedonia has shown and proved over the centuries that it has a tradition of mutual tolerance, respect and understanding, but most importantly, people of different faith or ethnicity, to be mutual support in the turmoil we have faced.

So it is now. Macedonia and its citizens have been facing major problems for the past few years and that is why there is an urgent need for them to be united, to lend a hand and to overcome the challenges together. Pandemics, growing poverty, poor standards, and the economic crisis are the troubles of the new age that we must tackle together, Mickoski said.

