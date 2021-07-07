VMRO – DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with “Vecer Press” said that on the political scene in Macedonia there is a large number of politicians who only manipulate the citizens and do not wish the opposition or the state well.

Mickoski emphasized that he is convinced that the time of those politicians is over because there are parties including VMRO-DPMNE that are waiting for a chance and field to prove and advance the country in every way.

Moreover, Mickoski said that the upcoming local elections are of great importance and that they are not ordinary local elections due to the fact that they decide whether the government of Zoran Zaev will stay or leave.