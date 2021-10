I talked to the rice producers, they say there is no one to buy the produce, and the one they buy is bought for a shameful 12 denars, if we are lucky up to 15 denars, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hritijan Mickoski in Kocani.

Zoran Zaev’s new BMW is worth 400,000 kilograms of rice. That is why SDSM is not the best, but it is the worst thing that has ever happened to Macedonia.