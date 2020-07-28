VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Sitel that SDSM representatives offered privileges, money and amnesties to MPs from VMRO-DPMNE to join their coalition. Mickoski said such offers were rejected.

I am appalled by how our MPs are approached by people from SDSM, offering them privileges, money, amnesties… That is the future that SDSM offers us. Personally, I tell you that several MPs already have experience with such offers, and finally they offer a meeting with the leadership of SDSM. Of course, those attempts were brutally rejected, Mickoski said.