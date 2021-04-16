The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, posted an ironic comment on the statement of the Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski, who announced that the Government would limit the spending of the ministers on lunches.
Mickoski asks Nikolovski if he managed to buy expensive computers, clothes, watches…with such savings.
I am sure that the Deputy Prime Minister zealously saved from what he is entitled to and from the salary he allowed himself to by a new “MacBook” worth 100,000 denars…Or the new sneakers he bought from the shopping in Dubai… And saving the salaries of the past five years, he decided to invest them in luxury watches…There will be accountability, rest assured, said Mickoski.
