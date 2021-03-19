The lies coming from the Government about the vaccine procurement are killing our citizens, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, after the Pfizer company confirmed that it still has no signed contract with Macedonia for a coronavirus vaccine sale. The Zaev regime and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipe were assuring the public since December that the contract with Pfizer is a done deal.

Your incompetence is well known, but your lying to our citizens is costing them their lives or causing them life long trauma. Sooner or later you will be held accountable. Be ready, Mickoski said.

Besides the failed Pfizer contract, the Zaev regime botched the procurement from the Chinese Sinopharm company when it tried to use a shell company registered in American Samoa as an intermediary. Sinopharm withdrew from the contract and now Macedonia is left without a deal with the two biggest vaccine producers.