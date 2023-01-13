We have said that the citizens of Macedonia are not safe for many reasons, not only because of this cinematic escape of a prisoner. And this comes on the same day when Kovacevski and the DUI Government supported by SDSM convinces us that they will take Macedonia to the EU, pointed out the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Vevcani, commenting on the escape of the prisoner sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Mickoski added that the government cannot transfer a prisoner to a certain point, let alone bring Macedonia into the EU, and that is why early parliamentary elections are needed.