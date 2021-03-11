The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, commented on the EU announcement that Macedonia is not in the group of countries to which the European Commission will provide financial and medical aid through the solidarity fund amounting to € 530m, which includes candidate countries Serbia, Albania and Montenegro.

They are chasing commissions in the east , while the west is closing the door to Zaev because he is corrupt. This is, in short, the saga of the vaccine procurement, as the country breaks records in coronavirus deaths.

Today, unfortunately, Macedonia got another slap in the face due to the incompetent tender government of Zaev. Macedonia is not in the group of countries that the European Commission will help with financial and medical aid through the solidarity fund amounting € 530m, which includes the candidate countries Serbia, Albania and Montenegro from the region.

It is clear that no one wants to cooperate with a corrupt prime minister and government. They were chasing commissions for vaccine procurement in the east, while the west is closing the door because no one wants to give money to a government that is the most corrupt in Europe, Mickoski said.

