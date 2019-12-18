VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski and International Secretary Timco Mucunski met Wednesday with Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj.



At the meeting they discussed the current political developments in the country, the membership of the Republic of Macedonia in the European Union and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

I emphasized that the priority and strategic commitment of VMRO-DPMNE is the membership in the European Union, and I stressed that VMRO-DPMNE has a plan and vision of how to put Macedonia on the fast track to EU membership. The new government led by VMRO-DPMNE will focus on essential reforms of the justice system and implementation of reform processes crucial to the European perspective of the Republic of Macedonia. I emphasized that the high level of crime and corruption in the highest echelons of government is the key problem facing our country, and this is the argument behind the stalled integration. I also emphasized the importance of a fair and democratic election process for the future of the state, VMRO-DPMNE’s president wrote on Facebook.