The point is not to get involved in politics and make divisions. The point is to get involved in politics and unite. At the end of the day, we have not entered politics with all the knowledge we have. We are growing, gaining experience, we are shaping ourselves as politicians, we are shaping our offer, we are adapting it to the real situation, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Shenja.

Mickoski added that the coalition of VMRO-DPMNE, Alliance for Albanians and Alternative is a coalition to create the future, and not to enter into issues that will create divisions.

He also pointed out that SDSM and DUI are bothered by their coalition. Citizens want coalitions to show them the future, not to take them back to the past, he said.