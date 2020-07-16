Antonio Milososki thanked his fellow citizens from Kicevo, friends and supporters for the support and trust, saying that he will do his best to justify it in the Macedonian Parliament.

This campaign, unfortunately, I was hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Clinic, where I still am because of Covid-19, but this and all the challenges we face in these crucial moments for the country will be overcome, Milososki said, thanking the party’s first people in the city for the achieved success.

