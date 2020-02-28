The Health Ministry issued recommendations to the Government to limit mass public gatherings, according to the Law on Infectious Diseases.

The proposal has been submitted to the Government and is expected to be decided at today’s Government session.

According to the proposal, the ban should be valid for one week, after which the Ministry will additionally decide for a longer period if needed. The ban applies to all public gatherings, both outdoors and indoors. This means that the carnivals in Strumica and Prilep will be canceled.