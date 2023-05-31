We keep only one side, and that is the side of Macedonia and all its citizens. Everything else is for the citizens to decide, which direction we will take and will it be the EU, VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair Vlado Misajlovski said on Wednesday.

“That is why this block we are preparing is for anyone who wishes well to Macedonia, so let’s unite and stop allowing politicians like Kovacevski, Grubi, and Pendarovski to humiliate us. We mustn’t forget that, because those type of politicians brought us to this perturbation”, he stressed.

He added that the country is mired in total anarchy in every sector. Hence, considering that the initiative for constitutional amendments will certainly fail, Misajlovski thinks that very soon there will be a technical Government and early elections.

“People are very angry, they want changes. I think that early elections in the autumn are possible”, Misajlovski predicted.