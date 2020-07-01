Shenol Ahmet, a cameraman for the Albanian program of the Macedonian Radio Television, succumbed to the coronavirus.

Ahmet (51) was hospitalized last week, and suffered a sudden deterioration of his condition over the past few days. Doctors attempted mechanical ventilation but couldn’t help him. His colleagues, who took to the social media to express their grief, say that he hasn’t suffered from serious prior health issues.

He is the second media employee who has died in the epidemic, after Bekim Bajramoski (44), a producer for the Labuniste based Spektra TV.