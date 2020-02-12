Is Racket one of the reasons why Zoran Zaev is in a hurry to adopt the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office? After MP Antonio Milososki released an audio recording in front of the MPs in the Committee on European Affairs today, in which, according to him, the voice of the person Z.Z. is heard (referring to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev) allegedly talking to another person about the defendant in the “Racket” case, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, the question arose whether Zaev seeks amnesty through the PPO law because he is involved in Racket, ie whether maybe he is the brain of this case. These are just a bunch of questions from the public, and Milososki told lawmakers:

This transcript sheds some light on why someone does not want illegally recorded conversations to be evidence in court proceedings.

The MP read the transcript because the sound in the audio recording was barely audible and it was almost impossible to understand.

Z.Z., according to Milososki, allegedly addressed another person, whose identity was not disclosed, in relation to “Racket” defendant Bojan Jovanovski:

He needs money for the TV station and makes combinations. I asked him where he got the money for the TV station. He told me from Croatia, but mainly from Cile, Siljan Micevski, from the retirement home project, said Milososki reading the transcript of the recording.

MP Milososki said the recording came from a “whistleblower” and wanted to share it with the public because it contained indications of involvement in a crime.

The following is a full text of the audio recording:

ZZ: But he needs money for that TV station.

ZZ: He needs money for that TV station and just makes some combinations.

ZZ: I asked him, “Boki, where did you get money for the TV station”? He tells me: “I had a guy from Croatia and Cile, (Siljan Micevski) who got money for the retirement homes then.”

ZZ: We’ve helped him with the TV station several times, mainly for marketing, this was earlier October-November 2018.