The latest weekly Covid report shows that the number of newly diagnosed cases rose by 51 percent. The report covers the week between January 3rd and 9th, which saw the brunt of the new cases coming from people who attended large New Year’s Eve gatherings.

This led the number of active cases to double to over 10,000, from the relative lull of December. The omicron variant of the disease has been detected in 104 of the 152 positive samples that were tested and it is spotted in most major cities – Skopje, Ohrid, Tetovo, Veles, Stip, Kavadarci…