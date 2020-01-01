VMRO-DPMNE Vice-President Aleksandar Nikoloski detailed some of the worst failures of the Zaev regime in 2019, such as the Racket scandal and the loss of the much hoped for date to open EU accession talks.

We leave a difficult year behind us. Macedonia was economically devastated and nationally disfigured. But it was also the year when we struck the first blow against this evil. In 2020 we will and together we will begin to renew Macedonia, Nikoloski said in his video address.