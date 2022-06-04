Today, within the visit to Bitola, VMRO-DPMNE organizes a forum where we will talk about the most trending topics at the moment, and that is the European perspective of Macedonia, the situation with European integration, international relations, the dispute with the Republic of Bulgaria, but also the rule of law and the fight against organized crime and corruption as two basic foundations on which Macedonia’s progress is based, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Unfortunately, Macedonia has not progressed in recent years, and unfortunately Macedonia stands still. There are at least two reasons, one is of course the veto that Bulgaria puts on Macedonia’s European integration and I call here from Bitola for Bulgaria to gather courage and strength and at the next summit to be held in a few weeks in Luxembourg to lift that famous veto for the start of Macedonia’s negotiations with the EU and for Macedonia to start negotiations with the EU, because that is what the citizens of Macedonia deserve above all. The second reason is of course the stagnation in the reforms, the demands of the European institutions are clear, especially in the area of rule of law, further in the fight against organized crime and corruption, and in the reforms that either do not happen or go back, we all witness the situation in the state and here there is no other solution but a change of government and rapid early parliamentary elections. Of course, this is complemented by the economic crisis that is happening in Macedonia and the national catastrophe if you will. So when all these things are put in context and when we see all these things, early elections are the only solution, he said.

Nikoloski called on all citizens of Bitola, in the Pelagonija region, to join the major rally on June 18, at which VMRO-DPMNE will demand early elections.