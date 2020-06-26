Yesterday I had a wonderful day in Strumica, and today in Gevgelija, thousands of people expect and will bring renewal to Macedonia! I know that Zaev knows about that too. News travels fast, both good and bad. Zaev in a panic attack from a certain defeat desperately says that he would beat me in Strumica.

Someone will surely be beaten, and it will not be me… What is also certain is that the people will beat Zaev on July 15 due to all the humiliation, crime and injustice he inflicted on them!, said Aleksandar Nikoloski, head of VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate list in the fourth electoral district.