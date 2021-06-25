We are making intensive preparations. We are examining public opinion, we still do not have decisions for the capital and other municipalities. During the summer, we will be able to talk more seriously about certain names in certain municipalities, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski said Friday on the “Morning briefing” show.

At the moment the process is ongoing, I cannot speak specifically about any proposal. It would be unserious for me to talk about any municipality without going through the party procedure, says Nikoloski.

Speaking about the dispute with Bulgaria, Nikoloski says that the essential question is how Macedonia got into this situation at all.