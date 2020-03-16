Doctor Igor Nikolov asked the Government to immediately make masks available for the public and to close down the borders. This proposal is expected to be accepted soon, in a move meant to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

During a livestream, the VMRO-DPMNE Executive Committee member said that some of the measures proposed by the opposition are now being accepted by the Government and their strict enforcement will be important.

We are in constant communication with colleagues from abroad, from countries that face the epidemic and that helped us make good proposals, some of which should have been introduced much sooner, Nikolov said.

One step that is yet to be introduced is a regime on how to serve customers in supermarkets that would allow them to keep their distance and not go into the store all at once. Another is to make the much sought after face masks available to the public. Such masks have largely dissapeared from the pharmacies as the epidemic began to spread.