Five new patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Macedonia today. Two more have been diagnosed in a test conducted in a private clinic, and it will be re-done in the Infectious Diseases Clinic to double check. There are currently 14 patients being treated from this type of flu at the clinic.

Of the confirmed new patients, one is a 54 year old woman who developed symptoms after flying in from the Netherlands. She was in self-isolation after the trip, but the 31 people on board the plane with her and the taxi driver who brought her to Skopje are now being sought, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. The other four come from the main hotspot so far – Debar – where a couple that returned from Italy caused a large number of infections.