VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair Aleksandar Nikolovski told weekly Focus on Wednesday that the party’s position was clearly presented by the leader Hristijan Mickoski. According to him the next step after the leadership meeting is for SDSM to respond if they accept VMRO-DPMNE’s offer.

“We offered a winning option for Macedonia, which includes both, integration into the EU and preserved identity. Apparently, it is more important to Kovacevski to keep DUI in the Government, than for Macedonia to progress”, Nikolovski said.

At Wednesday leadership meeting, PM Kovacevski offered VMRO-DPMNE 5 departments in the Government to vote for the constitutional amendments, and after the EU integration process continues, the same Government would organize early elections.

Mickoski accepted, provided that DUI is not part of that Government. Mickoski also proposed that prior to voting, the EU should adopt a declaration acknowledging the Macedonian identity, language, traditions. And finally, Mickoski demanded that any amendments to the Constitution would come into force only when the EU member countries’ parliaments start ratifying the accession decree.