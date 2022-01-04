The latest corona report shows a new spike in deaths – 12 people have died over the past day, and three more, whose deaths in the past few days went unreported, are now also identified. The ages of the deceased ranged from 41 to 90. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia is estimated at 7,996.

The Healthcare Ministry also reported a high number of newly diagnosed cases – 1,197 out of 7,483 tests. The number of active cases rose slightly to 5,667, over half of them in the capital Skopje.