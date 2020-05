Police officers arrested 28 citizens who were violating the evening curfew order, and 24 more were given warnings after they were found outside without a permit.

The curfew begins at 19h on Saturday as well, while on Sunday, because of the Eid/Ramadan Bajram Muslim holiday, it will begin at 11h.

Officers also registered 205 instances when citizens were not wearing face masks in cases where they were supposed to do so.