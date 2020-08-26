Notorious Ohrid boss Nefi Useini and his brother turned themselves in to the police after spending several days as fugitives.

The two are charged with assaulting a man from Ohrid and pulling a gun on his 14 year old son as they intervened in a land dispute the man had with oligarch Zore Temelkovski. While Useini was in hiding, the attacked man, Spiro Topaloski, changed his testimony and said that he imagined the entire incident.

Useini, who is the head of the DUI party branch in Ohrid and a member of the Ohrid city council, is notorious for his violent outbursts and illegal construction across the protected historic city.