The text of the negotiating framework for Albania, which Telma has obtained contains a clear formulation for “opening the accession negotiations” without the creative two-phase solutions, as in the Macedonian case.

The document has the same date, June 17, 2022, when the initial proposal for a negotiating framework for Macedonia was published, which the Government rejected, and then came the modified French proposal, which is now causing major divisions among the parties and the expert public.

There are no other additional conditions in the draft negotiating framework for Albania. Not even in the so-called opening statement of the First Intergovernmental Conference, nor in the general positions of the EU. Only Albania’s commitment to resolving the border dispute with Greece, for which both countries have already reached an agreement to be resolved by arbitration, is noted. But it is in a separate paragraph and is not conditionally connected in any context with the general statement about good neighborly relations and regional cooperation.

According to diplomatic sources, neither the negotiating framework for Albania, nor the modified one for Macedonia, have been formally put on the table and have not been finally confirmed by the member states. But while waiting for the Macedonian one – for the modified French proposal, no changes are expected for the document for Albania. Although, diplomats admit, there were ideas with the Conclusions to ensure “some kind of balance” in the process, since the two countries have been in a package so far. However, according to the same sources, this is unlikely, although not completely exceptional, because until the formal opening of the first cluster or the second Intergovernmental Conference, Macedonia will have to change the Constitution in order to include Bulgarians in it, without which the country will not be able to continue the process.

“Opening of negotiations” vs “starting the first phase”

In fact, the comparison of the content and wording in the two documents (in the Macedonian case, they are two interconnected intergovernmental conferences) clearly reflect the differences and the precedent set for Macedonia.

Albania starts negotiations with the First Intergovernmental Conference, at which the negotiating framework will be presented. (see picture)

In point 11 of the so-called the opening statement of the EU, the opening statement clearly states that the EU at the first Intergovernmental Conference also presents the Negotiating Framework, previously established by the Council. (see attached picture)

The proposal for Macedonia has a precedent with the creative solution for the first phase in the opening of the negotiations. In the opening statement for the First Political Intergovernmental Conference, it is written precisely: the start of the first phase of the accession negotiations.

In addition, in point 11 of the Introductory Statement it is clearly emphasized that the Negotiating Framework will be presented at the Second Intergovernmental Conference or precisely according to the wording “at the next meeting of the intergovernmental conference which we are ready to hold without further delays or additional political decision, as soon as Macedonia implements its commitment to complete the constitutional amendments…”

Hence, due to the need, or the condition, to change the Constitution, in order to include Bulgarians (and together with them, Montenegrins and Croats), the Macedonia-Albania “package” actually separates and the European path is followed by both countries, at least in the beginning on two different tracks.