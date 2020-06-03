Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani said Wednesday that companies and institutions should appoint so called COVID-19 coordinators.
They will be tasked with monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 measures and guidelines, according to him.
Obviously, we are witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Since this disease is going to be here, it would be most appropriate for all companies and state institutions to appoint COVID-19 coordinators to make sure protocols are observed in a bid to protect the health of the workers, he stated.
