Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani during his visit to the United States on behalf of Macedonia’s government signed the Agreement on the Status of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, National Representatives and International Staff, done at Ottawa on September 20, 1951.

The Ottawa Agreement, deposited by the United States Government, provides the legal framework necessary for the functioning of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and for the performance of the duties and responsibilities of the national representatives of NATO member states and the international staff of the Organization.

This Agreement regulates the internal legal position, privileges and immunities of the organization, the status and privileges and immunities of the national representatives of the NATO member states and of the international staff in NATO.