The head of Macedonian diplomacy, Bujar Osmani, said Thursday that there is no shame about the Protocol with Bulgaria.

It is the record of a session, which has not been held yet. Protocols are records of meetings that are held once a year and provide for measures to implement the Agreement. I want to deny that it interferes with identity issues. That record will not touch any identity issues, but tells what the Government does after the History Commission makes decisions on common views of some interpretations. If there is no decision of the Commission, nothing can be implemented, changed or done. What measures would be planned for the coming year were discussed, but the records should be adopted at a session of an intergovernmental commission. It is not true that anything interferes with any issues related to history or identity, Osmani said.