They announced the tensions from the beginning. First they said that a minister from this ethnic community cannot decide on such issues. All the time, they tried to insert the issue into the section of inter-ethnic issues, so that it was spin of my statement in which I spoke about harmony as a whole. Political parties should be aware of the responsibility we have. We have opened a broad consultation process. Watch the protests and you will see that there are scenarios in which coalition opposition partners try to escalate the situation in order to score some more political points. That will not deter us, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, speaking about the protests against the French proposal that have been going on for the sixth days now.

The head of diplomacy emphasizes that citizens have the right to protests and their remarks.